New record in the Large Hadron Collider

By: Brian Adam

Date:

The LHC has been closed for 3 years, due to maintenance issues, but it returns to the fray to help us discover details about the truth of what surrounds us.

Now they have reported that things are going well, indeed it accelerated the protons to higher energy levels than ever before, and all in just one test run shortly after it was turned back on.

The two beams were accelerated to record an energy of 6.8 teraelectron volts (TeV) each. They gave the details on the Elon Musk network, also called Twitter:

Today the two #LHC pilot beams of protons were accelerated, for the first time, to the record energy of 6.8 TeV per beam. 🎉

despues de #restartingLHCthis operation is part of the activities to recommission the machine in preparation of #LHCRun3planned for the summer of 2022. pic.twitter.com/8NZ6nNJSVf

— CERN (@CERN) April 25, 2022

For now, they will continue to carry out tests of this type before starting the “real work”, scheduled for this coming summer.

In the video that they have shared we can hear Jorg Wenninger, head of the LHC Operations Section, commenting that this is only the beginning of the long LHC start-up phase after the updates, and that they await the first collision of particles in about eight weeks.

The idea is that the two beams send particles at high speed until they collide. That moment is magical, because the particles divide and show details that help to investigate the confines of the physical universe, a physics still in its infancy that does not stop obtaining new approaches to try to find more universal laws that explain everything in the “simplest” way. ” possible.

Fans of the world of physics continue to have our hopes pinned on this 27-kilometre circular tunnel of superconducting magnets, a hope that will help us better understand the universe in which we live.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

