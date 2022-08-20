Invasion of privacy: TikTok is accused of monitoring user typing

TikTok doesn’t have a good track record when it comes to user data usage. The US government has even called for a ban on the app and today Felix Krause, software researcher and founder of Fastlane, is reporting that the app’s built-in browser has been spying on users, even recording typing without people’s consent.

According to Krause, TikTok’s browser records screen taps, typing and even the clipboard of the user’s device, which can contain sensitive personal data such as logins, passwords, credit card details and more. Jennifer King, a and Data Policy Fellow at the Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence Institute at Stanford University, considers that this practice violates the privacy of users: This is very sneaky. The assumption that your data is being pre-read before you even send it crosses a line in my opinion. - Advertisement - The collection is done by a JavaScript code injected into the web page from links promoted within the application. Integrating JavaScript code into promoted pages is normal, but not to collect data in such an intrusive way, even more so in an app that has around 1 billion active global users, as reported by TikTok itself. Video Cutter JS, change format, compress and trim videos for free

According to the founder of Fastlane, an application testing and implementation company that was acquired by Google 5 years ago, tracking is not accidental: This was an active choice the company made. This is a non-trivial engineering task. This does not happen by mistake or randomly. In response, Maureen Shanahan, Global Director of Corporate Communications at TikTok, said in a statement that: Like other platforms, we use an in-app browser to provide an optimal user experience, but the Javascript code in question is only used for debugging, troubleshooting, and performance monitoring of that experience — such as checking how quickly a page loads or if she has a problem. In addition, Shanahan also stated that the JavaScript code is part of a third-party development kit (SDK), which includes features that TikTok does not use, but the company declined to answer further questions about the SDK and which vendor it is. who also have access to the collected data.



