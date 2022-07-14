Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless RGB 60%, small in everything but features

- Advertisement -

The Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless RGB 60% is shaping up to be one of the most interesting news that the American company has launched this year within its catalog of keyboards, and this is quite an achievement, since in recent months Corsair has made a great expansion, and renewal, of said catalog with such important novelties as the Corsair K100 RGB .

In terms of design, there is no doubt that the Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless RGB 60% fully embraces minimalism. It is a very compact keyboard that uses the well-known “60%” formatwhich means that it is much smaller than a conventional keyboard and has fewer keys. Among the most important absences we find the disappearance of the numeric keypad and the function keys.

It may seem like a significant sacrifice, but Corsair has managed to resolve this issue and minimize its impact by resorting to dual function keys. This means that by pressing the function key we can access secondary functions present on other keys, and enjoy shortcuts that would only be available on models with dedicated multimedia buttons.

So, for example, pressing the function key and the dash-slash key we can turn up the volume, and by pressing the dot-colon key we can lower the volume. The numeric keys function secondarily as function keys, and we can find many other secondary functions spread over the rest of the keys, including the arrow keys.

The Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless RGB 60% is a completely wireless mechanical keyboard, although it can also be used wired, mount the Cherry MX RGB Red switcheswhich offer a balanced user experience in both gaming and typing, incorporates the SlipStream and Corsair AXON technologiesis fully compatible with iCUE software and promises autonomy of up to 32 hours per battery charge.

Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless RGB 60% Specifications

High-end wireless mechanical keyboard for gaming with 60% format.

Chassis made of aluminium.

Surround RGB LED lighting in 360 degrees, thanks to the strip integrated in the base of the keyboard.

Easy to change Cherry MX RGB Red switches.

Keys made of polycarbonate fully customizable and interchangeable.

Anti-Ghosting N-Key Rollover.

Corsair SlipStream Wireless technology (2,000 Hz) that reduces latency to less than 1 ms.

Corsair AXON Hyper-Polling technology with a sampling rate of up to 8,000 Hz (under USB connection).

Total integration with iCUE, where we can customize the RGB LED lighting, the assignment of keys and create macros.

Up to 32 hours of autonomy for each battery charge.

Compatible with PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation and mobile devices.

Measurements and weight: 293 x 109 x 40 mm, 640 grams.

Price: 189.99 euros.

