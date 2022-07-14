Aqua Reminder, an app to help you drink water regularly

- Advertisement -

Drinking water is essential to take care of our health and keep our body free from numerous diseases, but many times we forget and do not do it regularly, or we directly prefer to drink other types of drinks.

The app notifies you when you have to drink water and you can keep a daily, weekly and monthly control of your liquid consumption

However, as recommended by health professionals, an adult person should drink at least a liter and a half of water or two every day. If you also find it difficult to remember the benefits of water and you do not have the habit of drinking it regularly, your mobile can help you.

There is an application available for both iOS and Android mobiles for freethat it’s called Aqua Reminder. If you download this app from your app store, you will receive discreet reminders on the screen of your mobile device to drink a little water several times a day.

This way you will no longer have a valid excuse for arguing that “you forgot to drink water”. The application goes further and, in addition, in it you can monitor your progress, establishing each time you drink water and thus you will know how much vital liquid you have ingested each day. You will see how you are progressing and as the days go by it will be easier for you to reach the minimum established for each day.

But in addition to being able to carry out this monitoring, with this application you can receive other tips to keep your body hydrated. In the same way, it incorporates a tool that calculates how much water you should drink per day based on your weight and your constitution and keeps track of the number of glasses or the amount of liquid that you have already drunk until you reach your goal.

Improve your health by keeping your body hydrated with this application that is undoubtedly one of the best apps to stay healthy and take care of yourself.