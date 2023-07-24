Home Tech News Confirmed: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 hinge really does fold flat

Confirmed: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 hinge really does fold flat

By
Abraham
-
0
0
frnwtx2nkvrbabrmymdbhm 1200 80.jpg
frnwtx2nkvrbabrmymdbhm 1200 80.jpg

As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 draws closer, we’re starting to see some official teasers from Samsung on top of the usual leaks and rumors – and one such teaser confirms a design upgrade for the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

A teaser video posted by Samsung on various social media channels (via SamMobile) gives us a side-on view of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and – as rumored – it looks as though this time around the flip foldable will have a hinge that folds perfectly flat.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

2023 - voonze.com by AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
X