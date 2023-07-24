5 concerns keeping IT leaders up at night

- Advertisement -

IT leaders face numerous challenges. Here are five of those that are top of mind for IT leaders and may be causing sleepless nights.

1. Updating legacy systems

The adage “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” may hold true most of the time but not when it comes to legacy IT systems. While they may not be “broke,” hackers may already be able to break into them.

- Advertisement -

Legacy systems often work quite well, providing essential solutions predictably. And the best part is they’re familiar, easy to…