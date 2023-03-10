5G News
Cleaning supplies and more home essentials on sale at Amazon, Walmart, and...

Cleaning supplies and more home essentials on sale at Amazon, Walmart, and Target

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
hero image.fill .size 1200x675.v1678207935.png
hero image.fill .size 1200x675.v1678207935.png
TL;DR: March is prime time to find cleaning and home essentials on sale. Here’s a quick glance at our favorite spring cleaning deals at Amazon, Walmart, and Target as of March 7:

After months of slothing it in the name of frigid weather and early sunsets, the urge to get your shit together might be surging in the days preceding Daylight Saving Time. And giving your living space a fresh start is one of the best ways to do that.

Retailers like Amazon, Target, and Walmart have cleaning and home essentials on sale to keep your momentum going — we’re keeping track of the best deals below.

If your idea of spring cleaning looks a little more hands-off, quite a few robot vacuums — including some of our favorites from Roomba and Roborock — are also on sale. We keep a running list of those deals, too.

Bathroom

Kitchen

Multi-room

Not seeing your go-to item on sale? If you’re down to subscribe for automatic refills at Amazon, you can save 40% on orders from Clorox, The Pink Stuff, Mrs. Meyers, Swiffer, and more.

The Microsoft Office ‘app’ is already compatible with iPad, what is it for?

