Chinese company appointed virtual executive based on artificial intelligence as manager

NetDragon Websoft, a China- mobile gaming company, recently announced a change in its executive leadership, with the eye-catching introduction of its new CEO.

The company a “virtual human being” named Tang Yu, who was trained to take on the tasks of managing a company impartially, using intelligence.

IA Appointed as CEO of China Mobile Game Company

Tang Yu’s appointment as virtual CEO of the company’s main subsidiary, Fujian NetDragon Websoft, was made official a week ago.

Through a press release, the company clarified that Tang Yu will support decision-making during the company’s daily operations and provide a more effective risk management system. Also, its artificial intelligence infrastructure will be leveraged as a real-time data center and analytics tool for the company’s board of directors.

Taking advantage of the rigidity of the mathematical models associated with AI systems, one of Tang Yu’s main responsibilities is to generate a fair work environment for the company’s employees, proposing impartial solutions.

“We believe that AI is the future of corporate management, and our appointment of Ms. Tang Yu represents our commitment to truly embrace the use of AI to transform the way we operate our business and ultimately drive our future strategic growth»said Dr. Dejian. Liu, founder of the company, highlighting the value of this resource in today’s technology industry.

“Looking forward, we will continue to expand our algorithms behind Tang Yu to create an open, interactive, and highly transparent management model as we gradually transform into a metaverse-based community of work, allowing us to attract a much broader talents. around the world and put us in a position to achieve bigger goals”he added.

NetDragon is a renowned Chinese game development company, having popular titles such as Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved, Conquer Online, and Under Oath in its catalog. In addition, during the last decade they began to expand into the educational field.

It will be interesting to know what experiences this initiative leaves, since it will leave an empirical precedent on business decision making delegated to an algorithm.