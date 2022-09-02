What is HP Instant Ink? The most comfortable and economical way to face the return to school

- Advertisement -

HP Ink is a service that has completely changed the world of printing based on a monthly subscription model that makes five different plans available to us. Each plan includes a number of pages that we can print per month with total freedom, and is available in two modes, ink and toner.

With the HP Instant Ink service you will not have to buy ink or toner cartridges again, you will only pay for the pages you have printed. This represents an important advantage because it will allow you to completely forget about ink consumption, and you will finally be able to print with total freedom. To give you an idea of ​​the value that this implies, you only have to think that, thanks to HP Instant Ink, a full-page, high-quality color photo will cost you the same as a black-and-white sheet of text and draft mode.

Thanks to this billing model based on printed pages and not on ink consumed, you will be able to save up to 70% per month on ink, and up to 50% per month on toner. You will no longer have to worry about the use of color, and about the cost of ink that this represents.

What does the HP Instant Ink service include?

The HP Instant Ink service is unique because it will not only send you all the ink or toner you need to print the pages included in your plan, but also includes automated orders and home delivery without shipping costs and a free recycling program, with which you can recycle all the ink and toner cartridges you use and contribute your grain of sand to the care enviroment.

The recycling program works in a very simple way, with each pack of cartridges you will receive a postage paid envelope that you can use to recycle them effortlessly.

How does the HP Instant Ink service work?

To start enjoying this service we just have to sign up. It is a very simple process, and it will not take us more than a few minutes. When we have completed the registration, we will be sent the welcome pack, which includes the ink and toner cartridges linked to the service, and once we install them, our subscription will have started. If we have bought a new printer that includes cartridges compatible with the HP Instant Ink service, we can use them directly.

During the registration process we have to choose from one of the five available plans. All plans include automated ordering, as the printer will monitor ink or toner levels and order new cartridges when needed, free home delivery, and a free recycling program.

Plans available in the HP Instant Ink service ink

10 pages per month for 0.99 euros: a plan for those who print sporadically. We can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

a plan for those who print sporadically. We can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 50 pages per month for 3.99 euros : for those who print occasionally and in small quantities. You can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: for those who print occasionally and in small quantities. You can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 100 pages per month for 5.99 euros : It is a moderate printing plan ideal for those who print little, but daily, or occasionally but more. You can also expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: It is a moderate printing plan ideal for those who print little, but daily, or occasionally but more. You can also expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 300 pages per month for 11.99 euros : Recommended for those who print frequently and in large quantities. You can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: Recommended for those who print frequently and in large quantities. You can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 700 pages per month for 24.99 euros: This is a professional printing plan ideal for SMBs and professionals, as well as home users who print a lot. You can expand in packs of 15 pages for one euro.

Plans available in the HP Instant Ink toner service

50 pages per month for 1.99 euros : It is a recommended plan especially for freelancers, small businesses and offices that print very little. Also for individuals who do not print frequently.

: It is a recommended plan especially for freelancers, small businesses and offices that print very little. Also for individuals who do not print frequently. 100 pages per month for 3.99 euros : This plan is still a good option for professionals, SMEs, businesses and individuals who print little, but more frequently or in larger quantities.

: This plan is still a good option for professionals, SMEs, businesses and individuals who print little, but more frequently or in larger quantities. 400 pages per month for 13.99 euros : an interesting option for freelancers, offices, businesses and individuals who print daily, although not in large quantities.

: an interesting option for freelancers, offices, businesses and individuals who print daily, although not in large quantities. 800 pages per month for 19.99 euros: a plan that is designed for professionals who print daily and in large quantities.

a plan that is designed for professionals who print daily and in large quantities. 1,500 pages per month for 25.99 euros: Without a doubt, it is a fantastic option for SMEs, businesses and professionals who have a high volume of printing, that is, they print a lot on a daily basis or large quantities at specific times.

HP Instant Ink is a flexible, convenient and affordable service – printing has never been cheaper

With HP Instant Ink you will enjoy significant savings month after month, and all the comfort offered by its automated operation, at home and without shipping costs. You can save time and moneyand you will not have to worry about anything.

You will always have ink or toner available to print the pages that your plan includes, and if your printing needs change you can move to a higher or lower plan without any problem, and without having to explain. If one month you do not spend all the pages included in your plan, they will be accumulated for the next month.

You do not assume any type of commitment to enjoy the benefits that HP Instant Ink offers, so if your circumstances change and you have to unsubscribe, you can do so at any time, and you can re-enroll whenever you want. Printing with total freedom enjoying professional quality while saving time and money has never been so easy. Users who have tried it are very clear, and they think that HP Instant Ink is a five-star service.

Content offered by HP.