iPhone 15 and 15 Plus: no jealousy, they will be entitled to the same photo sensor as the Pro models

Apple will make its entire iPhone 15 offer more attractive. The Cupertino company draws lessons from the failure of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were not the expected successes for Apple. They did not know how to find their audience, in particular because their lesser performances did not justify their selling price. Customers looking for a new iPhone preferred to spend more and buy a Pro or Pro Max model. Apple’s next generation of smartphones will be more attractiveboth in terms of price and performance.

The release date of the iPhone 15 is therefore already known, and it is certainly no coincidence. The Apple firm is determined to make people forget the commercial failure of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. An analyst named Jeff Pu claims that Apple will equip the future iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the brand’s “base” models, with Apple Silicon A16 processors. There is nothing really surprising in this, Apple having a habit of implementing the most powerful chip of the previous generation on the new “non-Pro” iPhones.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be a little better equipped for photography

This is a reproach that we make to the company: the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have the same Apple Silicon A15 Bionic processor as the iPhone 13 Pro. On the other hand, there is an area in which Apple must and wants to do better: photography. It is through the image that current smartphones must stand out from the competition. According to the Hong Kong research firm, all iPhone 15s should benefit from a 48 MP photo sensor and improved performance.

It will probably be the one found on the iPhone 14 Pro, a wide-angle opening at f / 1.8. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus should not benefit from the periscopic telephoto lens with x6 optical zoom or the LiDAR scanner. These components will be reserved for the Pro models, or even the iPhone 15 Ultra. It’s still good news for those who can’t afford this most sophisticated of all iPhones.

Source : 9 TB 5 Macs