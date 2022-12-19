The 10 best apps of 2022 according to Google Play

As has become a custom at this time of the year, Google Play has finally shared the list of the best applications of the present year 2022They are divided into different categories.

Based on certain specific parameters, the app store of Android devices collects and displays the new apps that stood out throughout the year, which certainly turns out to be more than interesting. Without much more to add then, here is the complete list with the 10 best applications of the year according to Google Play itself.

Dream by Wombo as the best application of the year

That’s right, the coveted app of the year award on Google Play has gone to Dream by Wombo, the famous AI tool that went quite viral during the year with its impressive pieces of art that anyone can create based on a simple description.

BeReal was chosen as the public’s favorite

The prize awarded by users this year has been awarded to BeReal, another app that had an exponential performance in 2022. In case you have not heard of it, it is a social network where users are expected to be as authentic, spontaneous and real as possibleleaving aside the edited photos and the so-called “fake lives” that many appear to have.

PetStar is the best for fun

For the category of fun, PetStar has been the app chosen as the best, and it is that from this you can produce fun music videos with your pet’s facesinging and dancing to various popular pop songs in the industry.

Breathwrk as the best personal growth app

Regarding the personal growth section, the Breathwrk application is the one who has won the prize thanks to its different breathing exerciseswhich are designed both to combat anxiety and stress, and to help you fall asleep, have more energy and improve your general resistance.

Plant Parent is the best lifestyle app

Do you have plants at home and want to take care of them as well as possible? Well, you can use the Plant Parent app (winner of the award for the best lifestyle app on Google Play) to offer them the best quality of life and thus have them in optimal conditions always.

Recover Athletics was the hidden gem of the year

Developed by Strava Inc, Recover Athletics is an application for athletes that aims to help them prevent injuries and treat any pain or discomfort they haveand for its great performance, the Google application store has awarded it the Discovery of the Year category award.

Stigma was the winner of the wellness category

The personal well-being category is also very important, and for this occasion Google has decided to award the Stigma app as the winner of this category. Focused on the mental health section, this application seeks the normalize conversations between users about living with misunderstood conditionsall this in spaces that turn out to be trustworthy and safe.

Todoist is the best app of the year for smartwatches

If you wear a smartwatch, you’ll be interested to know that Todoist, the well-known application that helps to create and manage to-do listshas been classified as the best that was in this 2022 for smart watches, so do not hesitate to try it from these devices where it had a great performance during this year.

Pocket was the best app for tablets

As for tablet apps, Google came to the conclusion that Pocket turned out to be the best throughout this year and for that it has won the award. Basically, it is an app that It is used to see in one place all the content that interests yoube it stories, news, sports articles, among many other contents.

BandLab, the best application for tablets

Finally, there is the app that Google chose to win the new trophy for the best application for Chromebooks, an award that BandLab took. With this users have hundreds of tools to produce music and songs without many complications involved and without having to have any kind of training or musical level.