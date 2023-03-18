Brazilian game Rio-X will be free at Epic Games soon

We are heading towards the end of this week with good news for players: the developer of the game Rio-X announced last Thursday (16) that the game will be available for free at Epic Games. The announcement does not reveal when players will be able to install the title through the store, but highlights a better experience and anti-cheat feature.
“We are delighted to announce that RIO-X will be available for free from Epic Games. This means that players around the world will soon be able to test it out on a large scale. Also, to ensure a fair and safe experience, we will be using the Epic Games anti-cheat.”, says the company.
According to the developer, the game Raised In Oblivion X — RIO-X is the first blockchain-based survival title putting the player in a truly immersive experience in a chaotic setting with a post-apocalyptic theme. Among the highlights are maps in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro with realistic and detailed representations.
The game also offers a complete collection of weapons, characters, hiding places and more. The prediction is that Rio-X will have its availability starting in the 2nd quarter, but there is still no information about the date. On the official website of the company, it is possible to watch the trailer with references to the coronavirus and the pandemic in Europe.
- Raised In Oblivion X — more details