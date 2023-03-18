Brazilian game Rio-X will be free at Epic Games soon

We are heading towards the end of this week with good news for players: the developer of the game Rio-X announced last Thursday (16) that the game will be available for free at Epic Games. The announcement does not reveal when players will be able to install the title through the store, but highlights a better experience and anti-cheat feature.

“We are delighted to announce that RIO-X will be available for free from Epic Games. This means that players around the world will soon be able to test it out on a large scale. Also, to ensure a fair and safe experience, we will be using the Epic Games anti-cheat.”, says the company.