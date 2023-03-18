Meta Verified arrives for Instagram and Facebook users in the US

A Goal is launching as of today (17) the plan Verified for Instagram and Facebook. This information was passed on by the CEO of the company, Mark Zuckerberg, who spoke about the news on the company’s Instagram channel. Last month, the service landed in Australia and New Zealand and now arrives in the United States. According to what was said by Zuckerberg, users who have access to the resource will be able to have the verified seal, in addition to greater protection and direct access to support, if necessary. As previously reported, people who join can have the seal of verification, but not only that.

This service also gives the user priority in comments and recommendations on the Explore and Reels pages. At first, the idea has some similarities with the Twitter Blue service, which also charges monthly for the verification badge. One of the advantages of the feature on Twitter is the ability to publish texts of up to 4,000 characters. As for the values, those who want to join Meta Verified will have to pay $11.99 (BRL 63 in direct conversion to the current price) if you only use the web version. But, if you choose to use it on the mobile platform, the mentally charged amount rises to $14.99 (BRL 79).





Those interested can sign up for a waiting list starting this Friday and the requirement is to be over 18 years of age. In the procedure, it is necessary to provide a document with a photo to be approved by the Meta service. Remember that subscribers cannot change profile name, photo, username and date of birth. Sports video games: what they are, history and how they have influenced eSports Unlike Twitter, Instagram and Facebook are not supposed to remove verification badges from those who already own the badge.

