Realme C55 has official launch confirmed in Brazil with strategic changes from the C series

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Realme C55 has official launch confirmed in Brazil with strategic changes from the C series
1679078965 realme c55 has official launch confirmed in brazil with strategic.jpeg
A really confirmed this Friday (17) that the mobile C55 will be officially launched in Europe next April. The Chinese brand has not revealed a final date for the arrival of the smartphone, which will come with strategic changes adopted in the C series.

According to realme, the device is the first to bring strategic changes to the C series, which with its new “invincible segment” positioning aims to become the segment leader with a focus on camera, storage, battery and design.


The C55 handset delivers the only 64 MP camera in the segment and is the first in the C series to feature a flagship-level sensor with a pixel size of 0.7μm and a sensor size of 1/2″, which is the same used in the realme gt master edition.

Also according to the manufacturer, the realme C55 also features up to 16 GB of dynamic RAM and 256 GB of storage, which represents the largest memory capacity in the segment, in addition to the 33W Supervooc charger, the fastest in the category.


The device arrives in two colors: Sunshower and Rainy Night, and the overall design is optimized with a thickness of 7.89 mm, the thinnest in the segment. The realme C series will focus on imaging, storage, battery and design areas.

How to find thousands of animated stickers thanks to Telegram bots

Finally, realme stated that the company’s C series seeks to redefine the entry-level segment by bringing a device with segment-leading features. The device should come equipped with MediaTek’s Helio G88 chipset and Android 13 under the Realme UI 4.0 interface.

The screen should be a 6.72-inch IPS LCD with FullHD + resolution, support for a 90 Hz refresh rate, 680 nits brightness and an 8 MP hole-punch camera, with an emphasis on the Mini Capsule, inspired by the Dynamic Island of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro It is iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The official suggested price in Europe has not yet been announced.

Technical specifications
  • 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution
  • Hole-hole display with 90 Hz refresh rate
  • MediaTek Helio G88 Platform
  • 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM
  • 128 GB or 256 GB internal storage
  • 8 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 64 MP sensor
    • 2 MP depth lens
  • Connectivity Dual-SIM, 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Galileo and Beidou
  • 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging
  • Android 13 running under realme UI 4.0
  • Dimensions: 165.6 × 75.9 × 7.89 millimeters
  • Weight: 189.5 grams

And you, what do you think about the device? Tell us in the comments down below!

  • The Realme C55 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
  • The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available from Extra for BRL 7,199. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.
  • The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available from Extra for BRL 7,999. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.
  • Realme GT Master is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
(updated March 17, 2023, 3:48 PM)

More like this

