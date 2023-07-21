bmw launches connected glasses for motorcyclists

- Advertisement -

To make driving safer and not take your eyes off the road, BMW will soon be marketing connected glasses displaying useful information directly on the lenses. It’s the equivalent of the head-up displays found on cars.

What’s better than a builder of motorcycles to create glasses capable of displaying information about glasses in augmented reality? For motorcyclists, BMW Motorrad has just unveiled the Connected Ride Smart glasses. These are connected , so-called “smart” glasses and generally, the brand does not launch the marketing of an accessory without being certain that it is perfectly functional, well designed and useful.

Sufficiently comfortable to be worn under a helmet for several hours, the glasses will be sold shortly at a price of 690 euros. They connect to the smartphone via Bluetooth and through a application, information is displayed directly on the glass of the glasses without obstructing the field of vision of the road. They then behave like the equivalent of the head-up display systems that can be found on many vehicles.

Augmented reality glasses for safe driving

The system can throw any notifications, but it’s basically meant to show useful information for driving and navigation. This is particularly the case of thespeed, limitations, dangers and above all navigation. Practical and above all safer, rather than taking your eyes off the road to consult the meter or a navigation app on the smartphone attached to the handlebars.

As it is a BMW accessory , it is designed to easily integrate with the brand’s late-model information systems. This is particularly the case of the controls of the “multicontroller” located near the handles. They allow you to modify some parameters while driving. When this system is not available, the settings must be made beforehand from the mobile application.

BMW Motorrad supplies two sets of UVA/UVB certified lenses with the frame. Glassestransparentfor tinted visors of a helmet and vice versa. In case of vision problems, there are adapters (+/- 4.5 diopters). One of the only limits remains the autonomy of the glasses limited to ten hours, even if the long journeys on a motorcycle are sufficiently tiring for us to be content to ride well under ten hours and with good breaks to recharge them.