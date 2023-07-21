One of the world’s largest 3D printing facilities

- Advertisement -

From the idea of a prototype, how to get it in record time? This is the offer proposed by Weerg, whose Italian factory houses the main 3D printing technologies.

3D printing… At first glance, this can make you dream. Some have compared the impact of this invention to that of the steam engine. The progress made in twenty years in the industrial sector has been remarkable, with in particular the construction of several houses . Even NASA has come to incorporate this tool into its extraterrestrial exploration toolkit .

What about in practice? We install a 3D printer in a workshop, we design the prototype of an object and off we go? Hmm… This is only true in the pretty world of theory. In reality, it is not so simple because a large number of situations must be taken into account:

There are several technologies and it is not always easy to know which is the most appropriate for a given project. Each time, the type of 3D printer and the type of material will be different.

Having 3D printers based on different technologies can lead to a relatively high cost.

The file from 3D modeling software must be impeccable, otherwise the final result may leave something to be desired.

etc

The industry has adopted 3D printing because it paves the way for rapid prototyping from a 3D modeled image. © Weerg

Bring together a wide range of 3D printing services in one place

Matteo Rigamonti, the founder of Weerg himself was confronted with such problems and as early as 2013, he felt that the solution consisted in setting up a vast factory dedicated to 3D printing and coupled with an online service . The principle :

Customers upload their 3D models,

Weerg produces printed parts using the most appropriate technology, in the shortest possible time,

Customers receive the printed parts back.

Weerg opened its first site on the internet in 2015. The company set up its factory in Scorzé near Venice. It has become the reference point of operation: it extends over no less than 6,000 square meters.

Dedicated to 3D printing, the Weerg factory, near the city of Venice, covers six thousand square meters. Production times are ultra-short and can even drop below 24 hours. © Weerg

Multi-technology

Rigamonti wanted Weerg to stand out as a vast arsenal of 3D printing technologies, including the following.

FDM

FDM is the most widespread technology in 3D printing. It consists of superimposing successive layers of wire of thermoplastic material.

Resin (SLA)

This technology is the oldest of the lot. A liquid resin is solidified, layer after layer, by UV light.

MJF

Multi Jet Fusion is a system developed by HP and it is the technology that convinced Matteo Rigamonti to take the plunge. MJF relies on nylon and has the advantage of producing unique pieces in record time. In addition, the material used, nylon PA 12 (or PA 11) allows printing not only fast but also in volume, which makes it competitive with injection molding for series of less than 1,000 pieces.

5-axis CNC machining

For certain models involving materials such as aluminium, steel, brass, copper, titanium and certain plastics, Weerg uses state-of-the-art CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machines which can guarantee centesimal tolerances.

That’s not all. Weerg, for its part, prides itself on using the largest 5-axis Hermle C42U machine system. This machine can therefore move in five different directions on the workpiece – the two additional axes being axes of rotation. This translates into greater production possibilities. The machines are automated and maintained by robotic systems.

Monitoring by 3D printing specialists

Finally, Weerg highlights another advantage. Each time a project is submitted on its platform, a specialist technician follows the project from A to Z. He can advise the client on the most appropriate material and let him know if he spots any errors in the uploaded file. line.