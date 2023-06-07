Bing Chat: Microsoft tries to lure Google Chrome users with fake AI message

- Advertisement -

Microsoft often pushes its web browsing apps intrusively, according to some users, but the company seems to be making the process of downloading a new browser even more inconvenient on Bing. According to reports released on Tuesday (06) by the The Vergethe search engine started displaying a fake message generated by artificial intelligence that promotes its advantages whenever the user searches for the term “Chrome”.

The text content supposedly generated by artificial intelligence is titled "Bing: the search engine that does more than just search" and includes links to stories that highlight the advantages of Bing Chat, such as the news that the platform surpassed the mark 100 million daily active users. Sean Hollister, a journalist, says that Identical messages were displayed to your colleagues in different regions when trying to reproduce its display on Bing, so it's clear that it's not AI-generated text, but a programmed attempt by Microsoft to keep users away from rivals like Google Chrome.

The ad appears to only show to some users in select regions. TechSmart tried to reproduce the display of the message in Bing Chat, but the search engine only displays a discreet advertisement for Microsoft Edge – something already known by those who want to install a new browser through Bing. After its integration with OpenAI’s artificial intelligence models that also power ChatGPT, Bing has broken its own hits records and gained prominence around the world, surpassing Baidu in market share in China.