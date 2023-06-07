Galaxy Watch 6 should not have faster charging, indicates new leak

- Advertisement -

Update (6/7/23) – JB

With launch getting closer, the Galaxy Watch 6 continues to be the subject of several leaks. This Wednesday, new Korean sources confirmed that this year's watches will not have any evolution when it comes to fast charging. According to those people who have access to Samsung's plans, as much as the Galaxy Watch 6 is a solid upgrade, the watch will keep support for 10W wireless charge. The rumor comes in the same week that the watches passed certification at the FCC. As much as the regulatory agency's technical sheet revealed that we will not have evolution in wireless charging, many people were still waiting for a second confirmation. As expected, the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic should be announced with Bluetooth 5.3, NFC for proximity payments and Wi-Fi. In addition, it is speculated that the chipset of the devices will be the Exynos W980, which should have an increase in CPU frequency. There is a mask that also tests for COVID Finally, rumors also report that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic should bring back the much praised rotating crown. However, as Samsung remains silent about the leaks, we can only wait for the next steps of the Korean brand.

Update (05/06/2023) – MR

Galaxy Watch 6 is certified after appearing in leaked images

Samsung is preparing to launch its new generation of smartwatches Galaxy Watch 6. The line has been certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulator in the United States. It will consist of two watches: Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The watches will be announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, possibly in July or August, according to rumors.

The FCC listing confirms that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 line will be available in two different sizes: 40 and 44 millimeters. The first variant has code SM-R930while the second is identified by SM-R940. In connectivity options, the Galaxy Watch 6 line will include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/a, NFC and GNSS. Like the Galaxy Watch 5 series devices, the new generation will also bring wired charging. the code loader ER-OR900 must be identical to the previous generation.

Recently, renderings of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic were leaked. This model will feature a rotating crown, something that was successful on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. In specs, it should bring a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 470 x 470 pixels and a 425 mAh battery unit. The FCC listing does not provide many details regarding the specifications, but new information about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 line should be released in the coming weeks by other certifications in different regulatory bodies.

Original text – 05/24/2023

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic appears in leaked images with rotating crown

Samsung will launch new smartwatches this year, likely at the Unpacked Part 2 event in July, where it will also showcase its new lineup of foldable phones, comprising the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The MySmartPrice website in collaboration with OnLeaks obtained the first high-resolution images of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and brought more details about the South Korean smart watch, such as the return of the rotating crown.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will be one of the smartwatches launched by Samsung in the second half. Months before its official announcement, leaked images confirm that it will bring the return of the rotating crown. It is worth remembering that Samsung did not bring a rotating crown to the Galaxy Watch 5 line and opted for gesture controls in a virtual crown, something that displeased a portion of users. It had also removed the “Classic” title and opted to name the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro generations.