Bill Gates sees today’s power grid as an energy problem of the future

- Advertisement -

Bill Gates considers that one of the problems that the humanity regarding the energy outlook in the future will be related to the capacity of the electrical network current and how complicated it is energy transition from sources based on combustion or fossil fuels to cleaner ones that are not polluting or have less impact on the environment.

“The world needs to reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions from 51 billion tons to zero, but emissions continue to increase every year,” says the founder of Microsoft on his website Gates Noteswhere he spreads his reflections, ideas and proposals to try to improve the world in different aspects that can also serve as a way to make people’s lives easier.

According to Gates, currently the energy network in charge of carrying electricity to different parts of the countries and to each of the homes of people have a problem and it is that they are not nice to him environment. According to a study by the Rhodium Group, until 2019 the generation of energy represented the 26% of emissions worldwide.

- Advertisement -

It might interest you: iPhone: what is clean energy charging and how to use it with iOS 16.1

Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos from Apple Music Comes to Android Smartphones According to a study by the Rhodium Group, until 2019 power generation represented 26% of global emissions. (Gates Notes)

Similarly, the different networks of power transmission They are not connected, so each country is exposed to running out of power in the event that a power surge is generated. weather event that puts the integrity of your network at risk. Gates emphasizes an idea to modernize this network through longer high-voltage transmission lines, so power can be transported over much longer distances.

- Advertisement -

In this sense, it also indicates that it does not consider fair that the poorest countries bear the same responsibility as others with greater capacities to reduce their carbon emissions. “Many countries of Europe and North America they filled the atmosphere with carbon and it’s unrealistic and unfair for everyone else to give up a more comfortable life because that carbon changed the world. climate“, he claimed.

That is why Gates’ proposal considers three fundamental aspects: the invention of new technologies that replace the processes that are carried out at present and produce pollution how to make metalsfly planes or fertilize farm fields.

It might interest you: Windows 11 activates this function to reduce the energy consumption of the devices

- Advertisement -

In addition, it also considers it essential to reduce the cost of technologies clean so that they can be competitive in the energy market and users may prefer them over other energy sources, which currently benefit the most because they are the cheapest in relation to more expensive options. ecological.

Bill Gates considers it essential to reduce the cost of clean technologies so that they can be competitive in the energy market. EFE/Guillaume Horcajuelo

For Gates, any technology that can be created for this purpose should have a way to be implemented in current processes, so that the infrastructure of different businesses adapts to do things in a different way to reduce the emission of carbon and get closer to the goal of zero emissions in the coming years.

Zero carbon emissions by 2040

The businessman also indicated that today the world must begin to understand that the climate change and its effects will take place no matter what is done. The priority is to help people adapt to them so that they are not further affected.

It might interest you: Climate change and artificial intelligence among Bill Gates’ predictions for 2023

“Investment in the development, demonstration and deployment of clean technologies comes first. The fall in emissions comes in second place, ”he indicated on his official website, where he also assured that the countries of Europein addition to USA“they owe it to the world to eliminate their own emissions (…) That will give other countries the opportunity to stop emitting greenhouse gases while they grow their economies and raise their standard of living”

For Gates, humanity’s movement against climate change is unprecedented since civilization has never faced a challenge of today’s dimensions, but he is optimistic: “We have already achieved many energy advances. We need to achieve more, faster, to avoid a climate disaster”.