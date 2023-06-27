Honor Magic Vs disassembled in video: the hinge is a small revolution

Honor Magic Vs, the new leaflet of the Chinese company, passes under the hands of Zack “JerryRigEverything” Nelson: no usual resistance tests, this time we go directly to the teardown with a very specific objective – the hinge. Honor has devoted many resources to developing one opening / closing mechanism that was much simpler than seen so far, both from Honor itself and from other manufacturers; and managed to make a hinge consisting of just four pieces, instead of the previous 92.

This solution, which is based on a system of springs instead of gears, has two major advantages: meanwhile it is much less expensive to produce, and then it is more resistant, with 400,000 certified opening/closing cycles (against the 200,000 of, for example, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4). Furthermore, the Magic Vs hinge guarantees a perfectly 180° fold angle, so as to have no unequal distance between the two halves when the device is closed and a reduced overall thickness, to the full advantage of portability in your pocket. Honor says among other things that the drastic reduction of the components has also had a positive impact on the weight, which has decreased by 62% compared to the previous generation.

The mechanism, we said, is based on springs: the precise demonstration of the mechanism is visible around the minute 8:28 of the YouTuber’s video, which we leave below. Among other details, the great space optimization work carried out by Honor stands out in particular, which has allowed it to include batteries of unprecedented capacity so far in the sector: a good 5,000 mAh overall.

Honor Magic Vs has for now only been presented in China, but the international version will also be launched at the MWC 2023 in Barcelona. The tech specs should stay the same, so it’s worth summarizing them: