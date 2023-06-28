Best tricks to play the Sims on mobile

- Advertisement -

Some tricks to play the sims they can help you get an optimal experience in what for a significant number of users is one of the best life simulators for mobiles and PCs out there.

Watching ads and collecting rewards by logging in will help you earn extra resources for your Sims without spending any real money.

With the following tricks to play the Sims you will be able to get the most out of this addictive and at the same time relaxing video game. You will create, manage and develop your characters in the best possible way, be it building houses, getting more resources or interacting.

Tips to succeed in The Sims

– Focus on building a nice house: think of the house of your dreams and add furniture, accessories, combine different styles, expand the land, build more rooms, etc. The above is essential for your Sims to stay happy.

– Generates several Sims with different personalities: It is a fundamental advice to play this title. The more characters you have with different temperaments, the better. This will allow you to complete a greater number of missions and events. Therefore, you can get much more rewards and experience.

– Don’t just make friends: the game not only allows you to interact with your Sims, but also with those of other users. Also, the most interesting thing is that the type of bond that you will establish with other Sims will depend on the treatment that you choose. For example, you can be nice or rude, which will help you make friends, make enemies, or start romances.

– Take care of the basic needs of your characters: In order for your Sims to perform their activities optimally, it is necessary that they stay well fed, get enough sleep, recreate themselves and do not neglect their hygiene. Remember to use objects such as the shower, the sofa, the fridge, etc., so that your characters always have all their needs covered.

– Complete Hobby, Career and Relationship Events: Thanks to this kind of events, your Sims will be able to better develop their skills and bonds. In turn, this will allow you to earn many more experience points, simoleons and various prizes. The faster you complete the events, the much less time and energy investment will be much less.

– Take advantage of fashion coupons: This is another of the advantages of completing the hobby events mentioned above. In addition, fashion coupons can also be obtained by participating in the fashion show. These types of resources will help you acquire new outfits and accessories for your Sims and thus modify their appearance whenever you want.