This is the new and futuristic interior of the Tesla Cybertruck electric van

A lot has passed since the introduction of the Tesla -It was in November 2019-. Among the things that have changed since then is the inside of this van. This has been redesigned to offer more space and functionality, and we show you how it works right now.

Tesla’s chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, has mentioned that the Cybertruck is a vehicle the manufacturer will likely never be done with. This mentality has translated into many changes inside -and even the powertrains-. And, now that it is a few months away from the delivery of the first units, the car has been seen on the streets with a refreshed look in the finishes (and that is probably the end for now).

How has the interior of the Tesla Cybertruck changed?

The first thing to keep in mind is that the original look, which is the one in the initial image. There are some details that are very clear: Yugo-style steering wheel, three seats in the front row and, also, a marble dashboard made from recycled paper materials.

Curiously, and from what it seems, all these things have been modified or removed from the vehicle in the last three and a half years of truck development. The most recent designs show that Tesla will opt for different options, such as changing the steering wheel in a very important way that we mentioned before.

The most obvious changes

Steering wheel– Images of the vehicle at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, show the same “closed” steering wheel design that appears to be a mix of the yoke design and the regular round design.

Front seats: The first versions of the Cybertruck featured a front row of three seats, with the center folding, as it happens in the large trucks on the market today. However, as can be seen in the image after this paragraph, it appears that Tesla has decided not to equip the Cybertruck with bench seats as originally planned. In its place, there will be a permanent center console. This could be a result of the smaller dimensions of the vehicle.

electric

A different dashboard– The initial design for this was extensive, as early images showed a marble dash extending considerably into the windshield. Tesla still keeps the marble dash design in the latest Cybertruck designs, but now it’s considerably different. It has been possible to see that the finish is different, but that the lines are maintained.

electric

Is left over little time for the Tesla Cybertruck to be a reality in the market. The logical thing is that many aesthetic changes are no longer made, but the truth is that Elon Musk’s company can always surprise.

