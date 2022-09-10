Best tablet between R$1,000 and R$2,500 to buy | TudoCelular Guide

Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite — Latest model with S Pen support

Latest model with S Pen support Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 — Recent model with good price

Recent model with good price Lenovo Tab P11 Plus — Large display, 4G connectivity and MediaTek chipset

Nokia Tab T20 — Intermediate for multimedia consumption

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 — Big screen, 4G option and Unisoc chipset

TechSmart has been preparing several s to help you choose your next cell phone to buy, as well as other interesting electronics. And of course we couldn’t forget about s. We’ve already listed the best premium models and also the basic ones that cost less than R$1,000, which you can see in the links below. The models below are the best options found on the national market R$ 1,000 and 2,500, for those who want a more advanced model, but who are not willing to pay dearly for a tablet.

The tablet market is currently quite lukewarm, without major releases, but it is still possible to find interesting options for each type of consumer. - Advertisement - And as we do in all guides, we always look for the most cost-effective products. The models are listed in order of price and this may change with the constant variation of the offers.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

tudocelular.jpeg" width="660">

If you’re looking for a new tablet with a big screen and connectivity that doesn’t make you rely on Wi-Fi, an option that might be interesting is the recently launched Lenovo Tab P11 Plus. With an 11″ 2K screen, this tablet has a 7500 mAh battery that promises to deliver good autonomy, with an estimate of up to 15h of use in music playback or 12h for video or web browsing. In terms of hardware, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus also doesn’t disappoint and comes with a combo that bets on the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, and it is still possible to expand the storage with the use of a card. microSD up to 1 TB.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

- Advertisement -

Samsung recently renewed its line of mid-range tablets and the A7 is the most affordable of them. The model has an updated design with thinner edges and a screen that occupies 80% of the front area. The multimedia experience has been enhanced with the addition of two more speakers, for a total of four sound outputs with Dolby Atmos support. It has an octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. Samsung has also improved the cameras and increased battery life compared to the older model in the Galaxy A lineup.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

- Advertisement -

A more recent model from Samsung that the price started to drop was the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. It comes with the S Pen, the Samsung pen for you to draw and increase productivity. This model has a more current design with fewer edges, which makes the tablet more compact to take anywhere. In its configuration you will have a 10-inch high resolution screen, octa-core processor, 4 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. It is part of Samsung’s devices that get Android 11 with the company’s new One UI 3.0 interface.

Nokia T20

Another option available for this price range is the Nokia T20, the brand’s first to arrive in the country after its return, which combines the Unisoc T610 chipset with 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, support for expansion via a microSD card of up to 512GB and a 8200mAh battery. The game “Pascal’s bet” the first for iPad with … Among the highlights that are worth recording when we talk about it, we have that it offers a 10.4″ 2K screen with a 5:3 aspect ratio, stereo sound with OZO Playback technology for greater immersion and the promise of updates for up to 3 years, 2 of which for version updates (which would take it to Android 13, considering it already arrived with Android 11) and another year for security patches.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (SM-X200/X205)

Another option available to users looking for a tablet in this price range is the Galaxy Tab A8, which has a model identified by the references X200 or X205, respectively with Wi-Fi and 4G to differentiate between the variants. This tablet offers a mid-range package that includes the UNISOC T618 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, plus a 10.5″ TFT WUXGA display, up to 1TB microSD card support and 7040mAh battery.

WiFi (SM-X200)