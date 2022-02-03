Search here...
Best free FRIV games in 2022

By: Brian Adam

Date:

FRIV games are the favorites of those who enjoy playing for free, whether on PC or mobile. These are simple games, with addictive dynamics that we can enjoy from the browser of our computer or mobile phone, but you can also play them on other systems like PlayStation or Xbox, since all you need is a browser and updated Adobe Flash.

FRIV games often emulate other popular games, so they are often updated regularly. Next, we share -as we already did with the best FRIV games of 2021– a list with the best FRIV games of 2022.

-«Dino Mission 2»: «Dino Mission 2» is a cooperative game that we can enjoy with our friends. It is a mixture of action and platforms, in which we will control two friendly dinosaurs with a large number of elements such as collecting coins, the collection of new weapons, and also a wide variety of enemies.

-«Goose Game»: It is a digital version of the famous “Game of the Goose” in which we can play alone, against the computer or against seven friends. We will be able to choose the color of our «Goose» and we will have to roll the dice to advance around the board, along the way, we will have squares with bridges that allow us to advance, but also some traps such as wells or jail.

-«Avengers Hydra Dash»: A perfect game for Marvel lovers. It is an action game that will put us in the shoes of various characters such as Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk or Iron Man. As we progress through the game, the difficulty increases, which will put us to the test when playing .

-«Zombotron»: An action game in which we will have to face infinite hordes of zombies. To do this, we will have a good arsenal of weapons and our ability.

-“Robot Police Titanium Panther”: As its name suggests, we will have to build our own titanium panther and prepare for battle. The battles are turn-based, choosing the most appropriate move each turn to defeat the gigantic enemies that await us in each district.

-«Quest for the Book of Truth»: A classic RPG, very colorful and addictive, in which we will have to explore the world in search of the book of truth. An ideal game for the most nostalgic and fans of the classics «The Legend of Zelda».

-«4 Colors»: For lovers of the card classic, “UNO”, this game perfectly imitates both the visual style and the game dynamics. It is possible to play against the computer or against other players. The game also has some tools to customize the game, which makes it very attractive.

-“Minecraft Basic”: This is the classic version of the game, the one from 2009, which we can enjoy from our browser. We already know the game, we can build anything we can imagine, based on the blocks that we extract from our environment.

And if you still want more, in this video we recommend some others:

.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

