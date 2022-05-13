Steve Jobs didn’t want the SIM card slot on the iPhone but he had no choice

As happened with the 3.5mm audio jack, probably with a little too much advance, Apple could also be among the first companies to make a smartphone equipped exclusively with an eSIMwithout any physical support. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M Rumors in this sense have already begun to circulate in recent months regarding the next iPhone 14 whose arrival on the market is scheduled for next autumn. Initially, according to what was reported, it would only be a “variant”, as is currently being made for the Chinese market an iPhone with a double slot for physical SIM cards. In the future, however, it could become “normal”.

The idea of ​​an iPhone completely devoid of a physical SIM cardhowever, noIt would not be an idea recently had by Apple but it was already in Steve Jobs’ mind. This was revealed by Tony Fadell, an engineer who worked in Cupertino from 2001 to 2010 dealing with the development of the iPod, who was recently interviewed by the journalist Joanna Stern of the Wall Street Journal.