Steve Jobs didn’t want the SIM card slot on the iPhone but he had no choice

As happened with the 3.5mm audio jack, probably with a little too much advance, Apple could also be among the first companies to make a smartphone equipped exclusively with an eSIMwithout any physical support.
Rumors in this sense have already begun to circulate in recent months regarding the next iPhone 14 whose arrival on the market is scheduled for next autumn. Initially, according to what was reported, it would only be a “variant”, as is currently being made for the Chinese market an iPhone with a double slot for physical SIM cards. In the future, however, it could become “normal”.
The idea of an iPhone completely devoid of a physical SIM cardhowever, noIt would not be an idea recently had by Apple but it was already in Steve Jobs’ mind. This was revealed by Tony Fadell, an engineer who worked in Cupertino from 2001 to 2010 dealing with the development of the iPod, who was recently interviewed by the journalist Joanna Stern of the Wall Street Journal.
According to Fadell, already during the initial development of the iPhone, Steve Jobs absolutely did not want there to be a SIM card slot that went against his design preferences: “we don’t want another hole” She said. At the time, the possibility of making an iPhone without a SIM was still there, but only if it was decided to make it compatible only with the CDMA networks that were used by Verizon, not with the GSM that began to be more and more widespread in the world.
The very market data that was shown to Jobs convinced him that there would be no other choice. In general, according to Fadell, the only way to be able to make Steve Jobs change his mind was to deal with him always carrying data with him.