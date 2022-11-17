iPhone 15 should have USB-C with lower transfer rate than the Pro model, says Kuo

Apple will be obliged to use the USB-C connection on the iPhone 15 line and this is now a European Union law, it should become in Europe and even in India. Commenting on the subject, Ming-Chi Kuo reinforced that the Cupertino company has been testing several suppliers for the USB-C standard.
However, Apple must continue to differentiate the standard models from the Pro variants and the main consequence of this is that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus should have simpler USB-C🇧🇷
The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models should support a much faster file transfer rate, which could be the USB 3.2 standard or even Thunderbolt 3.
On the other hand, the simplest models must support the USB 2.0 standard, that is, something very similar to what Apple already offers in the current Lightning.
While USB 2.0 transfer speeds are capped at 480Mb/s, USB 3.2 supports speeds of up to 20Gb/s. On the other hand, Thunderbolt 3 supports speeds of up to 40Gb/s.
If Kuo hits it again, everything indicates that Apple should continue forcing the public to migrate to the Pro line. This is currently happening with the iPhone 14 family, as only the most expensive models bring the dynamic island on the display, improved camera and Apple A16 Bionic processor.
In any case, more details should emerge over the next few months, as Apple’s production chain began to move to work on the iPhone 15 line.