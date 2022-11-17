iPhone 15 should have USB-C with lower transfer rate than the Pro model, says Kuo

Apple will be obliged to use the USB-C connection on the iPhone 15 line and this is now a European Union law, it should become in Europe and even in India. Commenting on the subject, Ming-Chi Kuo reinforced that the Cupertino company has been testing several suppliers for the USB-C standard.

However, Apple must continue to differentiate the standard models from the Pro variants and the main consequence of this is that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus should have simpler USB-C🇧🇷