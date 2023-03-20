5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsBack to the top? Netflix's ad-supported plan is making waves in...

Back to the top? Netflix’s ad-supported plan is making waves in the US

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Back to the top? Netflix's ad-supported plan is making waves in the US
1679325050 back to the top netflixs ad supported plan is making waves.jpeg
- Advertisement -

In recent months, Netflix has been involved in a series of controversies over its new plans to try to regain market leadership and increase profits after a violent drop in subscriber volume. Measures such as the “cheaper” plan with ads and the blocking of password sharing ended up generating controversy on social networks, but it seems that this ended up being positive for the company.

About one million accounts are already enrolled in the Netflix ad-supported plan in the United States, according to internal data obtained by Bloomberg. The new plan was first rolled out in early November and is believed to have gotten off to a slow start.

In January, however, 19% of new US subscriptions opted for the $6.99 ad plan, according to analytics firm Antenna.

Photo: reproduction
- Advertisement -

Bloomberg warns that the internal data it obtained is “at least” a month old and does not account for multiple users watching through the same account. But the numbers suggest that Netflix is ​​finding its way with the new revenue stream, after having been extremely dependent on subscriber revenue for most of its history. And Bloomberg notes that ad-supported subscribers appear to be new to the service rather than users who came from a traditional ad-free plan.

Realme C21Y: an entry range with great battery, good design and Unisoc processor

Antenna’s analysis suggests that Netflix’s shift to an ad-supported model was slower than competitors HBO Max and Disney Plus when they introduced their ad tiers in June 2021 and December 2022.

Despite the growth, users of the ad-supported plan represent a small portion of Netflix’s US subscriber base of 74 million. That could change in the coming months, however, as the company’s promised crackdown on password sharing rolls out more widely.

Do you find it advantageous to subscribe to Netflix with ads?

- Advertisement -

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Game Reviews

Tchia Review: a cathartic journey in New Caledonia, also on PS Plus

There is a world very distant from ours, both in geographical location and in...
How to?

Hereford World Map – How to Analyze the Largest Existing Medieval Map Online

The Hereford Mappa Mundi (Hereford World Map) is a large-scale map of the world...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.