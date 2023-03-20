A nasal spray as a rapid treatment for migraines, the new drug approved by the FDA

Migraine, that daily companion, that “friend” from whom we cannot separate, who resists the vast majority of medications, may have its days numbered.

The US FDA has approved a new nasal spray as a rapid treatment for migraine pain in adults. This is the nasal spray zavegepant, marketed as Zavzpret by the pharmacist Pfizer, which can relieve pain and other bothersome migraine symptoms in as little as 15 minutes after use, the company said in a news release. The drug is expected to be available in pharmacies from July 2023.

Migraine is a common disease that affects more than 10% of the world’s population and is approximately three times more common in women than in men. It often involves throbbing pain in the head that can last for hours or days, and can include sensitivity to light or sound, nausea, vomiting, or visual disturbances. There are several types of medications available to treat migraines, including several types of nasal sprays. Zavzpret is the first to work by blocking the calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP), a protein released in the brain that contributes to inflammation.

CGRP has been the subject of study in recent years as a therapeutic target in the treatment of migraine. Several drugs that block CGRP, such as monoclonal antibodies and oral small molecules, have been approved by the FDA in recent years. These medications have been shown to be effective in the preventive treatment of migraine headaches in people who experience frequent headaches, although some patients have reported side effects such as nausea and vomiting.

Zavzpret is an alternative for people who have heart disease or other conditions that prevent them from safely using other types of migraine treatments. In two studies where people with migraines did not know whether they were receiving the drug or a placebo, Zavzpret was more effective in relieving migraine pain within two hours compared to a nasal spray without any active ingredients.

In a study published in The Lancet Neurology, about 24% of people who took a single 10-milligram dose of Zavzpret reported no pain two hours later, compared with 15% of the group who received a nasal spray. without any active ingredients, a difference that was statistically significant. The main side effect reported in the study was an altered sense of taste, which affected about 1 in 5 people taking the drug. Other side effects were nasal discomfort and nausea.

The speed with which Zavzpret works is one of the most important characteristics that migraineurs look for. When a migraine occurs, it has a significant impact on a person’s daily life. As a rapidly absorbed nasal spray, Zavzpret offers an alternative treatment option for people who need pain relief or are unable to take oral medications due to nausea or vomiting, allowing them to quickly return to normal function.

Overall, the development of drugs like Zavzpret is an example of the progress that is being made in the understanding and treatment of migraine. Advances in research are leading to new treatments and approaches that aim to not only relieve migraine symptoms, but also prevent it. This is important, as migraine can have a significant impact on people’s quality of life and limit their ability to perform daily tasks.

However, it is also important to note that new migraine treatments can be costly and are not always available to everyone who needs them. Accessibility of treatment is a continuing challenge in the field of health care, and it is important that financial and other barriers are addressed so that people can get the treatment they need.

