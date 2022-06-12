Apple TV + closes deal with Nike for sports series and films

The deal finally closed between Apple TV + and Nike. A collaboration that will focus mainly on the development of both series and films, obviously sports. These would be broadcast through Apple’s streaming platform. Although produced on this occasion by studios such as Waffle Iron Entertainment and Makerready, who belongs to Nike.

Apple and Nike together

This interesting collaboration intends to serve as inspiration for young athletes, as well as show the best values ​​of sport, according to the middle Deadline.

In terms of specifically cinematographic production, the Cupertino company will be in charge of financing and distributing them. On the other hand, the sports company will have its contribution from production studios such as Waffle Iron Entertainment, in addition to including Makeready.

People like Justin Biskin, from Waffle Iron and Brad Weston will be at the helm of the team commissioned to make this series of films. Plus people like Collin Creighton of Makeready, about now that “The Fighter” had its Oscar nomination.

Currently there are already advances about what Apple TV + will have to offer next. Last Tuesday there were reports about a feature film about Formula 1, of which the name is not yet known. The leading actor would be in charge of Brad Pitt, but perhaps it is because it is still in the development phase.