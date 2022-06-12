Three important novelties that WhatsApp prepares

WhatsApp plans to release new features, capabilities and features in the coming weeks. Some of them we have recently come across by analyzing the source code of the latest beta versions of the application, such as the extension of the maximum number of people in groups to 512 or the possibility of editing messages after they are sent, a option that is already available on other similar platforms such as Telegram or Apple iMessage.

A new button will allow you to edit the text in messages already sent

What WhatsApp apparently will not show, once the text has been edited, will be a history of changes that have been incorporated into the message, so the receiver will be able to know that said message has been edited but without having access to the detail of what the modification has consisted of.

But there are more news that will be incorporated into WhatsApp soon, although the company has not indicated when. They would be the following:

-Recovery of deleted chats: Through the “Undo” button, deleted chats can be instantly recovered. This button will appear instantly when the chat is deleted, allowing you to recover it if its deletion was due to an error.

-Filtering of unread chats: In the menu icon that is displayed from the top left, a selective filtering will be allowed that, in addition to groups, contacts and other users that are not in the contact list, a selection by chats that have not yet been read is also allowed . This makes it easier to attend to the messages that remain to be read, so that they will appear first, to give them priority.

-Filtering of other chats:Likewise, the conversations can be sorted so that the other categories mentioned appear first (groups, contacts and other users who are not in the contact list). In this way, users will be able to grant the priority that they consider most appropriate to the type of messages coming from chats that they have not yet read, and can also modify said priority at any time.