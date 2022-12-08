Apple, MacBook Pro and iPad Mini with flexible displays in the pipeline | Rumor

Apparently Apple has kicked off the development of one 20″ OLED flexible display: the South Korean financial newspaper reports it The Elec, citing inside sources in the supply chain. It is assumed that the panel, whose diagonal to be precise is 20.25″, will be used for a special “full screen” MacBook Pro; when closed, the device would therefore have a 15.3″ display – a sort of via somewhere between the larger iPad Pros and the 16″ MacBook Pro. The extremely generous dimensions make one think of a laptop rather than a tablet.

According to the source (but also Bloombergwho had already talked about it in the past) it will still be years before we see it debut on the market: the forecast is for 2026 or 2027 – and not before OLED displays arrive on both the iPad and MacBook (at least the Pro variants, we assume). In this regard, the magazine confirms timings that we have already heard in the past – 2024 for the iPad (11 and 12.9″, everything suggests the Pro line) and 2025 for the Mac world. We will probably start with a single MacBook model .

For now, it’s worth remembering, the only Apple products with OLED displays they are the iPhones of the main range (not the SE, in short, to be clear) and the Apple Watches. Everything else is LCD – there are some MiniLED panels, which one could argue are even more advanced and prestigious than OLEDs, but that’s another matter.