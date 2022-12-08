Oppo works on a smartphone with a fascinating design but already seen

- Advertisement -

Oppo it would take inspiration from the competition when it comes to the design of one of its upcoming products. Digital Chat Station from his Weibo account turned the spotlight on one news coming soon a project known for the moment as Hepburn and which recalls at least two competitor products in design and aesthetic solutions.

The style of the camera group very particular, with two circular portholes for the sensors inserted in a “pill”, and the curved display of the image distributed by the Chinese informant are reminiscent of Huawei P50 Pro and Honor 70 (review here). This does not mean that Oppo copied from competitors, but that it was inspired by an already known aesthetic imprint.

Under the technical profile information on the mysterious novelty of Oppo is abundant and comes from both Digital Chat Station and the TAF website, a Chinese body that has recently approved an Oppo with model initials PHQ110 whose specifications coincide with those of the informant.

The picture that comes out is that of a mid-range with Snapdragon 695 chip and extraordinarily abundant memories: it would be one of the first products with that Qualcomm chip to go up to 512GB of storage. Someone speculates that it may be Oppo A98, but we still have too few clues to support this hypothesis or not.

SUMMARY OF THE SPECIFIC ASSUMPTIONS

display : 6.7-inch AMOLED Full HD + (2,412 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate

: 6.7-inch AMOLED Full HD + (2,412 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, 2.2GHz 8-nanometer octa core, Adreno 619L GPU

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, 2.2GHz 8-nanometer octa core, Adreno 619L GPU memories : 6, 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 64, 128, 256 or 512 GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable with microSD

: 6, 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 64, 128, 256 or 512 GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable with microSD cameras : 108 MP main rear rear secondary 2 MP 16MP front

: unlock : fingerprint reader in display

: fingerprint reader in display connectivity : Dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, NFC, USB-C

: Dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, NFC, USB-C audio : stereo

: stereo battery : 4,690 mAh with fast charging at 67 watts

: 4,690 mAh with fast charging at 67 watts interface user: Color OS 12 based on Android 12

user: Color OS 12 based on Android 12 size: 162.3 x 74.3 x 7.7 mm, weight 171 grams.