Apple announces App Store tax withholding in Brazil

A apple announced that he will withhold taxes for all sales app store at the Europe . This attitude is common to the company, which usually does this in certain periods of the year. This time, the action is due to changes in the country’s tax regulations. In addition, four other countries will also undergo change:

In the case of Europe, this news turns out to be interesting for developers who usually distribute their applications in the national version of the Apple store. In this sense, she even issued a statement, in which she says:

We will manage the collection and remittance of taxes on a monthly basis to the competent tax authority. You can view the amount of tax deducted from your earnings as of June 2023 with your May earnings. Developers based in Europe are not affected by this change.

Apple also reminds that developers are free to modify the price of applications in countries according to the latest changes if they so wish. Recently, the company released the first App Store transparency report, which shows its main indicators.

