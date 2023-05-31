Vivo S17, S17t and S17 Pro announced with 120Hz AMOLED screen and 80W charging

- Advertisement -

After several rumors and leaks, the vivo S17 line was announced in China. It consists of three cell phones: vivo S17, vivo S17t and vivo S17 Pro. Essentially, vivo S17 and S17T have identical specs and design but differ in chipset. Vivo S17 Pro is the most powerful variant of the line and features MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200 chipset.

vivo s17 pro

- Advertisement -

At first glance, the vivo S17 Pro appears to be identical to the vivo S16 Pro, but there are occasional differences. The third sensor is slightly smaller and there is no color changing back panel.

It has a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen with a resolution (2,800 x 1,260 pixels), support for a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits, in addition to a fingerprint reader. Under the hood, the vivo S17 Pro features the Dimensity 8200 chipset with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. Android: Nearby Share is available in France, how to easily transfer your files to a Windows PC

As for the operating system, it comes standard with Android 13 under the OriginOS 3.0 interface. For power, there is a 4,600mAh battery unit with 80W fast charging support.

In the photographic set, the vivo S17 Pro features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V main sensor with optical image stabilization, another 8-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX355 and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 telephoto with 2x zoom. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 front sensor with autofocus. - Advertisement -

Other features include dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, NFC and USB-C 2.0 port.

Technical specifications – vivo S17 Pro

6.78-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Chipset

8 GB or 12 GB of RAM

256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage

50 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultra-wide lens with 8 MP sensor Telephoto lens with 12 MP sensor and 2x zoom

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, fingerprint reader under the screen

4,600 mAh battery with 80W fast charging

Android 13 under the OriginOS 3.0 interface

Vivo S17 and Vivo S17t

As said before, vivo S17 and S17t have the same design and share all specs except the chipset. While the first brings Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G Plus platform, the second is the first device to hit the market with MediaTek’s Dimensity 8050 processor. - Advertisement -

In other specifications, the duo features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution (2,800 x 1,260 pixels), support for a 120 Hz refresh rate and a fingerprint reader under the screen.

For power, there is a 4,505mAh battery unit with 80W fast charging support. In connectivity, the duo features dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and USB-C port.

On camera, the vivo S17 and S17t feature a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 main sensor with optical image stabilization and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX355. For selfies and video calls, there is a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 front sensor. Both the rear and front cameras record videos in 4K resolution. The interpreter mode of the Google Assistant comes to Google Play to open it more easily

Technical specifications – vivo S17

6.78-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G Plus Platform

8 GB or 12 GB of RAM

256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage

50 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultra-wide lens with 8 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, fingerprint reader under the screen

4,505 mAh battery with 80W fast charging

Android 13 under the OriginOS 3.0 interface

Technical specifications – vivo S17t

6.78-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 8050 Chipset

8 GB or 12 GB of RAM

256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage

50 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultra-wide lens with 8 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, fingerprint reader under the screen

4,505 mAh battery with 80W fast charging

Android 13 under the OriginOS 3.0 interface

price and availability