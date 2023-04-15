Amazon Web Services Launches New AI Tools Including Generative AI

Artificial intelligence has become one of the most important areas in technological development, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) does not want to be left behind. That’s why the company has just launched a new suite of AI technologies, including natural language models (LLMs) called Titan and a cloud computing service called Bedrock. This novelty comes in response to efforts by competitors, such as Google and Microsoft, which are already integrating AI chatbots into their search engines and cloud operations.

Bedrock and Titan Basics

LLMs, such as the well-known ChatGPT, have revolutionized the technology sector and motivated large investments in AI laboratories. These tools, often grouped under the term “generative AI,” can transform, translate, and interpret any type of text.

With Bedrock, AWS gives companies the ability to customize “base models” using their own data. These models are fundamental AI technologies that serve as a starting point for companies to adapt to their own needs. With fine tuning, companies can incorporate their own data, customizing the models. OpenAI offers a similar service that allows customers to tune models for custom chatbots.

Bedrock will offer customers Titan models, AWS’s own base models, as well as third-party models. The companies AI21 Labs, Anthropic and Stability AI will offer their models alongside those of Amazon.

Bedrock Advantages

One of the big benefits of Bedrock will be allowing AWS customers to test these new AI technologies without having to manage the data center servers that power them, which is an expensive investment. Amazon says the underlying servers for the Bedrock service will use a combination of Amazon’s custom AI chips (AWS Trainium and AWS Inferentia) and GPUs from Nvidia, the largest provider of AI chips today.

Bedrock provides a customizable solution, where companies can create AI models that are tailored to their specific needs, and this can lead to a significant improvement in AI efficiency and accuracy.

Amazon Code Whisperer

Lastly, Amazon announced the preview of Amazon CodeWhisperer, an AI-based coding assistant similar to GitHub Copilot and Replit Ghostwriter. It is available free of charge for individual use and can be evaluated now at aws.amazon.com/en/codewhisperer.

The arrival of Bedrock and Titan on AWS, along with the CodeWhisperer coding assistant, show how Amazon strives to stay ahead of the curve in developing AI technologies.

These services offer companies the ability to customize and tailor AI models to meet their specific needs, which can significantly improve the efficiency and accuracy of AI decision-making and customer engagement.

Learn more at aws.amazon.com