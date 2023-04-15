In the TOP 3! OPPO Find X6 takes the podium in DxOMark camera review

After the Pro variant took the lead in the ranking, the OPPO Find X6 had its camera analysis released by DxOMark. The cell phone registered 150 points and was in third place on the list. It surpassed the Huawei Mate 50 Pro, which until then closed the TOP 3, but did not reach the 152 score of the Honor Magic 5 Pro. Below are highlights of the smartphone review.

Pros and cons

Among the positives, the Find X6 provides good detail and low noise in both photos and videos. In addition, Entity saw accurate and repeatable autofocus, as well as good exposure and wide dynamic range. According to DxOMark, skin tones are pleasant overall, while the depth estimation was accurate in mode bokeh. To top it off, there was stable exposure and good color in the footage. On the other hand, during the day, the bank balance is occasionally fused, while HDR footage in well-lit locations generates low contrast issues. In the case of recordings, the negative points are due to the warm colors slightly without saturation in low-light scenarios, in addition to the so-called "jelly effect" when videos are taken on a tripod.

Conclusion

According to DxOMark considerations, OPPO Find X6 performed excellently in camera tests. It offered a great balance, pleasing in all attributes, including changing texture and noise, even with a smaller main sensor than the Pro model. The institution also praised the hardware of the telephoto lens, which is combined with the software for an experience considered "excellent". To complete, the company highlights as main quality the lack of disadvantages considered serious. What is your assessment of the Find X6's performance in DxOMark's camera tests? Tell us!