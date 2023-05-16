All Raise names CEO

- Advertisement -

San Francisco nonprofit All Raise has tapped Portland entrepreneur Paige Hendrix Buckner as its permanent CEO.

Buckner had taken over on an interim basis earlier this year. The group started in 2017 as stories of harassment and rampant bias in the tech industry made a new round of headlines. Silicon Valley investor Aileen Lee galvanized a group of like-minded women in venture capital to do something about it.

“All Raise has built one of the most powerful and impact-driven communities in the…