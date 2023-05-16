google tests the fastest fiber in the world: 20 gbps

wants to surprise with the on the planet. The company has announced that is looking for eight companies who want to participate in a pilot program in which their new fiber will be tested. The speed guaranteed by this new network is spectacular: 20 with which the Internet connection will fly. If the plans go well, it will end up becoming the next standard for the networks of the future.

There are few areas in which Google does not end up setting trends with its products. With Google Fiber, the entity wants to change the game and put into circulation a fiber connection speed that will offer 20 Gbps. But, for now, tests still have to be done. To do this, the company is looking for eight candidates who will see how far it can go. pioneers wanted However, let's not think that all this starts from scratch, since Google has already tested this fiber technology before. The first tests have been carried out, with apparent success, at the Missouri-Kansas City University School of Science and Engineering. In particular, it is said that a great result has been obtained in the transmission of large data packets at maximum speed. However, these first results are just the beginning and Google would like to take the next step in the testing process. For this, you need companies that want to get involved at the same time that they enjoy the possibility of being the first businesses that officially enjoy this type of fiber.

And the good news is that Google doesn’t limit anyone. Open applications for any type of company, for non-profit organizations or for all kinds of institutions, including educational ones. The intention is to make a selection of eight names that are really going to get involved with the project and that could make a difference when it comes to testing the network.

There is only one requirement

The only thing that Google requests is that the candidate companies reside in one of the areas that have delimited for carrying out the pilot project. This implies, first, that it is a program that only takes place in the United States, something that you may have already imagined. With that said, the regions in which the candidate business can be found are as follows: Huntsville in Texas, Raleigh-Durham in Alabama, Austin, North Carolina, Salt Lake City, and Utah.

Candidate companies all they have to do is fill out an online form in which they will have to include the fundamental information of the business and argue what the reasons why you want to join of the project. They are also asked to include a series of notes in which they explain how they would benefit from participating in this type of process.

And although each of the candidates will have their own ideas and reasons, the truth is that there is an obvious general reason for wanting to participate in the project: totally free to enjoy this speed with a high-level fiber optic installation. In addition, it is never a negative thing to be part of the small group of entities that collaborate with Google Fiber and that help the entity to achieve its objectives. This first collaboration could be just an initial step for other benefits that they could have in the future.

They say from Google that, thanks to these speed levels that they are testing, they want change the way you enjoy the internet. Their plan is ambitious and they firmly believe in achieving good results thanks to the collaboration of these eight companies. In addition, for the moment, Google Fiber has announced that, in 2024, they will expand the availability of their fiber network to the Utah and Logan regions, so their growth continues at a good pace.