All-electric ‘flying’ boat aims for sustainability on the water

Swedish boatmaker Candela has unveiled the production version of its electric hydrofoil C-8 watercraft. According to the makers, the C-8 consumes 80 percent less energy compared to other boats thanks to its unique hydrofoil system, which reduces water friction.

The 28-foot-long electric-powered boat has a range of over 50 miles and a top speed of 30 knots. The boat’s current base price is €330,000, and reserve production slots are now open.

While the C-8 is very much a private luxury, Candela is also working on a ferry version of the boat which is bound to soon become part of Stockholm’s public transportation.