All-electric 'flying' boat aims for sustainability on the water

All-electric ‘flying’ boat aims for sustainability on the water

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
hero image.fill .size 1200x675.v1678365423.jpg
hero image.fill .size 1200x675.v1678365423.jpg
Still of the electic boat 'flying' over the water at sunset. Caption reads:

Swedish boatmaker Candela has unveiled the production version of its electric hydrofoil C-8 watercraft. According to the makers, the C-8 consumes 80 percent less energy compared to other boats thanks to its unique hydrofoil system, which reduces water friction.

The 28-foot-long electric-powered boat has a range of over 50 miles and a top speed of 30 knots. The boat’s current base price is €330,000, and reserve production slots are now open.

While the C-8 is very much a private luxury, Candela is also working on a ferry version of the boat which is bound to soon become part of Stockholm’s public transportation.

How to hide the author of a message you forward on Telegram

