The best games for smart watches [2023]

We have already seen which are the best games for the Apple Watch today, but there are many other models of smart watches and you can also play the best video games on them. They are well-developed titles that can offer hours of fun, or at least until the battery of your smartwatch allows it.

Games for smartwatches can be difficult to handle at first, but the development of these types of applications has improved a lot over the years.

It is not easy to find the best games for smart watches, and that is why a list of the most wanted is always useful. These are the ones we recommend at this time:– 2048: It is a quite simple puzzle game that consists of moving and combining tiles in order to create new figures until the 2048 mosaic is formed. This game is very simple, but entertaining. You can get it for free on the Play Store.

– Infinity Loop: another fairly simple puzzle game where you have to go around the lines until they form a kind of endless loop. Actually, it is a standard mobile title. That’s why the controls fall perfectly for the screen of your smartwatch.

–Snake for Wear: one of the great classics for mobiles with controls totally adapted for the smartwatch. You just have to indicate the correct direction in which the snake should go and it will feed with the blue dot and grow. The objective is to ensure that the head of the snake does not collide with the edges or with its own tail.

–PetQuest Virtual Pet: is the classic virtual pet that captivated so many users several decades ago. You must feed your pet, take care of it and teach it new skills. You will also find fun mini-games and its black graphics will help extend the battery life of your smartwatch.

–General Knowledge Quiz: Entertaining trivia game in which a wide variety of questions on history, literature, technology, and geography are presented, among other areas. You only have to indicate the answer that you consider correct for each question by pressing the option on the clock screen. The correct choice will be highlighted in green, while if you fail the selection will appear in red.

