AirPods Pro 2 would arrive for the iPhone 14 Event

Everything seems to indicate that the new Pro 2 model would finally at Apple’s “Far Out” on September 7. At least, this has been shared by the journalist Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, through his power on newsletter. These rumors are not entirely new, since many comments indicated that the launch of the device would arrive in September-November. Although Gurman confirms the arrival for the following days.

AirPods Pro 2 soon to arrive

After a whole year, multiple rumors have circulated around the AirPods Pro 2. From a new design and sensors, to various theories from analysts and leakers. This has made them agree that the design would still be there but with a few modifications.

It is also believed that the size of the charging case will remain at 21mm in thickness, in addition to the height at 46mm and width at 54mm. Comparing a bit, the current charging case for AirPods Pro has dimensions of 45.2 mm high, while 60.6 mm wide.

The medium 9to5Mac has made mention of the next line of Pro headphones, codenamed B698. This generation, they indicate, It will have the next model of the H1 chip, in addition to the integrated audio processor made by Apple. There are also some comments about LC3 codec support on the AirPods Max firmware beta. For this reason, it is normal to think about the probabilities that AirPods Pro 2 have Bluetooth 5.2.

The purpose of the codec would be focused on giving the device greater stability. In addition, it is mainly sought that the new generation of AirPods Pro have much better audio quality while you are calling by voice and songs that improve the bit rate. Bluetooth updates and the addition of the LC3 codec are also not ensuring lossless Bluetooth, but there will be an obvious improvement in audio.

Some other rumors predicted a charging case with the earphones will still have a Lightning port for charging, eliminating the soon switch to USB-C. The inevitable change for AirPods and other accessories is thought to arrive once it happens on the iPhone 15.