Facebook closes the “Neighborhoods” app, its clone of “NextDoor”

Meta has confirmed the closure of its Neighborhoods platform, a of another platform, Nextdoor, which was created with the intention of connect neighboring communities with which to share local news and information through Facebook.

Neighborhoods sought to connect local communities of neighbors, with functions and profiles of their own and differentiated from Facebook Groups

It was a way to expand what many users achieved through Facebook Groups but added special features like specific profiles for group members (different from those that the same user maintains on Facebook) or the designation of moderators who have the power to review the publications and comments.

Although Meta initially invested resources in the development of Neighborhoods due to the initial success of the platform, the evolution of the activity in it seems to have changed the assessment. Now the conclusion they would have reached in the social network is that it would be more profitable to continue promoting Facebook Groups instead of untying such specialized use through a differentiated platform.

The first tests of Neighborhoods were carried out in the Canadian town of Calgary in 2020 to later expand its area of ​​operation to other areas of Canada and the United States, connecting hundreds of local communities. Now wish Meta announces that Neighborhoods will no longer be available from October 1.

The local content recommendations They are gaining interest in social networks in recent times, as Nearby proves, the TikTok option that enhances the fact that content published by users from nearby areas appears in users’ timelines. In this case, not to generate a stable community linked to a specific territory, but to show users relevant content based on the area in which they are located.