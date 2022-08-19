HomeMobileAndroidAfter two 'dead' years, Samsung updates two of its most popular and...

After two ‘dead’ years, Samsung updates two of its most popular and abandoned phones. Or not

MobileAndroidTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
After two 'dead' years, Samsung updates two of its most popular and abandoned phones. Or not
after two 'dead' years, samsung updates two of its most
- Advertisement -

The pace of updates from manufacturers never ceases to amaze us, because sometimes news like the one we are dealing with now appears. Samsung, the current leader in the mobile phone market, has just launched an update for two of their most popular phones. But they are not popular now, they were years ago, because that’s when they were sold.

We speak, to the surprise of many, of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S7. Two phones that now receive a security update that the manufacturer itself emphasizes as important. So after two years have passed since the second of them, the S8, lost its updates, both models come back to life to fix some flaws in their software. green things.

- Advertisement -

How to speed up your Wear OS watch by reducing its animations

Two years later, the magic works

As we say, both models stopped updating two years ago. More specifically, in the month of November 2020, the last update was released for both, with an S7 that extended its maintenance time a little longer. Since then, both phones have remained unchanged but Samsung has decided to extend them a little longer.

- Advertisement -

And it does so thanks to the fact that it has released, today, a new update for both phones. This update receives the version number G95xFXXUCDVG4 and it seems to be important, according to what Samsung indicates. In addition, everything indicates that neither the S7 nor the S8 will be the last “old guard” models to receive similar updates.

So much so that it seems that the Galaxy S6 will follow the same path and will soon receive a new update. It is also indicated that the same will happen with the Galaxy S9, although these are already more modern and their set-up causes less surprise. The update, by the way, seems to fix a security issue that has to do with the GPS tracking system, so we recommend installing it as soon as it is received. If you have an active S7 or S8, of course.

- Advertisement -

Via | SamMobile

How to add folder shortcuts on the iOS home screen
  • TAGS

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Smart Gadgets

How to create and use a shopping list with the Amazon Echo Show

One of the most useful options with the smart screens of amazon is...
Tech News

Watch out! The browser of the TikTok app can know what you write

Privacy is important, and sometimes this isn't the best it should be in...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.