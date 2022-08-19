How to create and use a shopping list with the Amazon Echo Show

- Advertisement -

One of the most useful options with the smart screens of is to create lists and manage them with your voice. A very clear example of what we say is being able to fill out one to make the purchase so that nothing is forgotten. If you don’t know how to do this in your showwe show you how to get it quickly and easily.

The key for this to be something of the most interesting is the existence of Alexa, since this assistant recognizes commands that allow you to add things that you have to buy to the list, such as bananas, shampoo and even spare parts for the printer. . And since everything is done by voice, convenience is excellent. By the way, if you have a speaker smart from amazon, too you can use it to add items to lists after they have been created.

The commands that Amazon Alexa recognizes

Here we are not going to expand much, since the simplicity It is the predominant note because of how intuitive everything is. In this way, by saying “Alexa, add to the shopping list -and here the product you must get-” the action is executed automatically and instantly. Therefore, there is no need to look for three feet to the cat here. Everything is easy and comfortable because you can do this sitting on the couch in the living room.

Create Echo Show Lists

Luckily, by default in the Alexa app There is a section where you can access the lists you have created or to easily generate others. In addition, by default there is one for the shopping list and another to have the tasks that you have pending to do. To manage these, what you have to do is the following:

Open the Alexa app, then from the bottom right use the More option.

On the screen that appears there is a list of options, you must choose Lists and notes.

Smart Life

Now you will see everything you have to organize and, if you want to check what is inside each of them, simply click on the chosen one.

You will now be able to make all kinds of modifications such as, for example, deleting something; mark it as done; and even add more options, in this case without using the voice.

This done, you are done.

Yet another option to manage lists

It is possible that the options offered by the Alexa application appear insufficient. In this case, there is a third-party app that is quite useful and has many possibilities. Is named AnyList and it has the virtue of being able to activate a specific Skill so that it is synchronized between the Echo Show and your iOS or Android devices.

First of all is that download the application and create a user with the data you think convenient. It is very important that you do so for the synchronization to be effective. Now, you must do the following:

Open the Alexa app and tap on More, which is in the lower right area.

Select Settings, then Lists. You will see a section that corresponds to the app you have installed. Click on it.

Smart Life

Now activate the Skill and follow the steps that appear on the screen, which range from entering the username and password to granting permissions.

When everything is finished, open AnyList and you should already see the lists that you have active for use with the voice on the smart screens and, as you will see, you can make modifications and those that are made with the voice are detected.

You have finished.

