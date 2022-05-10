A drone capable of lifting 95 KG of weight

When we think of drones capable of delivering packages, we usually think of small loads, two kg maximum, nothing that could harm the device or endanger people walking under the drone.

That is why Flowcopter’s new drone is turning heads, as it is lifting up to 95kg of weight in its tests.

This video shows the moment of the test, something surprising for a drone that is not intended to function as an air taxi and is intended to transport goods:

From Edinburgh comes this electric drone that uses a Rotax engine and inclined axis hydraulic motors, with a range of 900 km and more than six hours of resistance, especially designed to make deliveries to remote places, such as offshore oil platforms, or in agricultural use.

Since lithium-ion batteries aren’t enough for this drone, and fossil fuels aren’t well-suited to deliver the near-instantaneous torque adjustments needed to balance a multicopter in the air, they use a Rotax aviation engine instead. through a digital displacement pump that can regulate pressure to low-cost hydraulic motors that drive each propeller.

At the moment the tests shown appear in a warehouse, without wind, so it is clear that the final product is still missing. A lot of testing and many permits need to be done for a drone to carry 95kg above our heads.

Drones like this can cut down on a lot of helicopter jobs using a lot less fuel, which is good for everyone.