“A cried wound”, the new musical series with ballads from the 80s that will come to Prime Video

In the middle of 2022, the songs in Spanish created in the 80s continue to please the public and especially those that speak of heartbreak. This is perhaps one of the reasons why Video is about to launch screaming woundedhis new production created in Colombiain which the themes of heartbreak that became popular four decades ago, will play a leading role in the story.

Although the streaming platform had announced this project a few months ago, it is only now that it has released the first preview of this series, which is a Colombian production. amazon-original and that it will be a romantic comedy that shows five friends of different ages and marital status, who come together to sing from the heart.

This series is a co-production between Prime Video and Caracol Television. (Prime Video)

The romantic comedy stars five women: Pigeon (Jimmy Osorio), carla (Veronica Orozco), Dew (Yolanda Ray), Ana (Diana Angel) Y Daniela (Maria Elisa Camargo), a close group of friends who meet again at a wedding, and after a series of unfortunate events, they end up singing on stage, not knowing how this could change their lives forever.

This new music show is A production of TV snailfirst prize-winning producer Goya Y international emmy for Colombia, and is responsible behind the next brand new series The king, Vicente Fernandezabout the life of the Mexican idol that will come through Netflix the next September 14.

The first season of this series is made up of 10 episodes of 45 minutes each, and is executive produced by dago garcia (summer birds), Asier Aguilar (Alias ​​JJ) Y Catherine Porto (The king, Vicente Fernandez).

Puerto Rican actress Jeimy Osorio will be one of the protagonists of this story. (EFE/Javier Rojas)



Through a statement, Catherine Porto, Executive Manager Caracol Colombia & Mexico stated: “Caracol is delighted to be working with Amazon Prime Video on this incredible production. It is a demonstration of everything that Colombia has to offer: excellent stories, incredible locations and unbeatable talent”.

For its part, Javiera Balmacedawho heads the Original Content team for Spanish-speaking Latin America at Amazon Studios, He added: “We couldn’t be more excited to showcase the amazing creativity of our Colombian talent. In addition to the joy of Latin music in this show. Also invite customers in Colombia and around the world to sing with our first musical series Latin America”.

