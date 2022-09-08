How to add lights to photos of faces using Artificial Intelligence

Sometimes we have a photograph of a face that would need an additional light source to look perfect. That’s something that could be done with a good editor, but now there’s an AI that can help with that.

This is ClipDrop Relight , a web application with a function that allows you to add high and put them anywhere in a photo that we send you.

- Advertisement -

ClipDrop Relight is a free web app that lets you apply studio lights to photos in seconds, all thanks to an AI trained on millions of images.

The goal is to simulate that we have moved our photo into a virtual lighting studio, and it works with a wide variety of photos, from phone selfies to large professional studio photos.

It’s real-time and interactive, so you can very easily adjust the light settings as if you were moving physical lights in a studio.

The same platform has features that remove the background from photos, others that clean up objects, people, text, and blemishes, and another that enhances images and increases resolution by 2x or 4x.

- Advertisement -

We can process unlimited images in standard resolution, and paying for ClipDrop Pro will unlock high resolution in all your iOS and Android products, apps, and plugins (Photoshop and Figma).

Once we upload the photo, we can put a focus of any size and color anywhere on the portrait, obtaining perfect results immediately.

- Advertisement -

One more wonder that leaves us, so that our photos have a little more relief.