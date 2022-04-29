Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, new update: starting with the Ultra

Samsung in recent years it has raised the pace and standards of software support in the Android world for smartphones. And it seems that even on the tablet front it does not want to be outdone. THE new Galaxy Tab S8 in fact, which recently received the Smart Widget function, they are ready to update.

The update is currently being distributed only on the flagship model, or Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, while there are still no reports for the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 +: it shouldn’t take long, however, before it is released for them too. The package, which carries the firmware version X900XX2U2AVD6, includes the May 2022 security patch and on Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra it weighs 505 MB.

Rather important dimensions, even if the changelog is synthetic: in addition to the canonical general improvements in system stability and security, the arrival of the latest version of some proprietary apps is mentioned: we are talking about Samsung Internet, Samsung Health, Pen Up and Calculator.

To check the possibility of downloading the update on your Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (but on Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 +, soon) just go to “Settings “and touch the item”Software Updates“and, if so, proceed with the download by selecting”Download and install“.