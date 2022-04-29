Nothing Launcher available on Play Store: let’s try the operating system in preview!

Nothing OS it’s official … or almost. Owners of the Samsung Galaxy S21, S22, Pixel 5 and 6 series can in fact try the launcher (in Beta) available for download on the Play Store. This is a taste of the interface that we will find on Nothing Phone (1), coming this summer: a sort of preview of the graphics and animations.

Let’s be content with the launcher, meanwhile, waiting to find out how the smartphone of the company founded by Carl Pei in January last year will be made and how the operating system will actually look. Among the innovations that we can already test we find:

larger icons and folders: poor eyesight? or do you simply want to highlight the apps (or folders) you use most on your smartphone? No problem, just press and hold the app (or folder) icon to maximize it. Speaking of folders, the most used apps will appear first.

clock and weather widget: same dot matrix font as the Nothing logo

same dot matrix font as the Nothing logo Nothing wallpaper and style: ability to customize the home with the Nothing background and the associated color table

COMPATIBLE SMARTPHONES

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5a

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Soon the app will also be compatible on smartphones OnePlus.

BACKGROUNDS AND RINGTONES

Do you want to start customizing your smartphone in Nothing style? Here are the two wallpapers and three ringtones (2 ringtones and 1 notification sound, to be precise) that were shared:

ringtones: LINK (you will also find the two wallpapers in uncompressed size)

HOW TO INSTALL THE LAUNCHER