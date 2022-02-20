Dynamic Theme for Windows: enjoy Bing wallpapers without a watermark

Dynamic Theme is a utility that if you don’t know, you will like to do it. For one reason: customization in Windows is still an issue that needs to be addressed properly, and it seems unbelievable that something as basic as automate wallpaper renewal remains anchored in ways that already seemed archaic a decade ago. Be careful: automate the renewal of the wallpaper without worrying about creating a collection, something that many people will prefer, but not so much.

In other words, Microsoft could already have integrated at least in Windows 11 the option to automatically download the usually super cool images from Bing to use them as wallpaper, thus making it easier to have a new quality wallpaper every day without the need to do anything more than set it up once. But he hasn’t. That’s why apps like Dynamic Theme They continue to be a first-class alternative to do the same, also with advantages over what already exists.

It should be noted that Microsoft has been offering Bing Wallpaper for some time now, an official application that is also available for Android, the purpose of which is exactly to bring the desired functionality to the Windows desktop: that each day you renew your wallpaper with the daily image of Bing and without user intervention. That is, you install Bing Wallpaper and forget about it, since it works alone; and if you don’t like a particular image, you can wear the one from previous days. Well, Dynamic Theme is the same, but better.

Dynamic Theme, a wallpaper changer for Windows

Dynamic Theme is the same as Bing Wallpaper, but better. In other words, with advantages over what already exists, she said. What are those advantages? Various, including configuration options with which to customize the experience much more. Among other things, with Dynamic Theme you will be able to choose the source of the wallpaper between Bing, Windows Spotlight, a local image or a presentation (the same default options of Windows).

In turn, Dynamic Theme allows you to configure different aspects in relation to the downloaded images, such as the update interval, the screen resolution, the adjustment, the type of image, customize the lock screen as well, change the same theme of the windows, Windows 11 style, between light or dark, or *synchronize preferences between devices. Dynamic Theme is a very complete application, wow.

Now, if -in my opinion, at least- Dynamic Theme takes the cake, it is because of three very specific characteristics: unlike Bing Wallpaper, Dynamic Theme removes the hateful watermark from Bing images, allows you to download them manually or automatically, and is super light. Ah, Dynamic Theme is free and is perfectly translated into Spanish (in case the screenshots that accompany this article confuse you).

In short, Dynamic Theme a must have for the more affluent Windows desktop foodies. If you didn’t know about it, you can find Dynamic Theme in the Microsoft Store.